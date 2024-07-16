Mammoth Pitcher Among Day 2 Picks for Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have picked up and not stopped on the pitcher train after Sunday’s first two rounds of the MLB Draft.
Here are a few highlights of the first ten rounds of the Braves’ draft.
Round 3 – Pick 99 – Luke Sinnard, Pitcher, Indiana University
The largest selection in the Braves draft class was the team’s third-round selection out of Indiana University. The 6-8 right-hander missed the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. When healthy, he was Indiana’s best pitcher, allowing a 4.27 ERA and allowing a 1.25 WHIP in 86.1 innings pitched.
Here’s MLB.com’s scouting report.
“Before he got hurt, Sinnard elicited plenty of chases and empty swings with a fastball that sat at 91-93 mph and reached 96 with high spin rates and carry. Both of his breaking balls were effective, with his 78-82 mph downer curveball missing more bats and his mid-80s slider/cutter getting more chases. He sporadically showed a low-80s changeup with depth that lacked much deception.”
Round 5 – Pick 161 – Nick Montgomery, Catcher, Cypress High School
The Braves sole position player taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft is 18 years old and committed to Arizona State University. At 6’4, like Sinnard, he also presents an imposing presence in the batter's box with his size. Here’s the scouting report on the young catcher.
“At 6-foot-4, Montgomery is a presence from the right side of the plate. There’s plenty of raw power for him to tap into, and he’s done it against good competition, including at the Area Code Games. He uses a small leg kick to help with timing, and while there is some length in his swing and he can open up too soon at times, he’s done a good job overall of making contact against good pitching, both last summer and during his senior season.”
Round 6 – Pick 191 – Ethan Bagwell, Pitcher, Collinsville High School
Another 18-year-old is committed to the University of Missouri. At 6-4, he possesses a good fastball but needs more secondary pitches, according to his scouting report.
“Bagwell spent most of the spring operating at 89-94 mph with his fastball, which features good carry when he works up in the zone. He lacks consistency with his secondary pitches, though he can flash a solid 78-82 mph sweeping slider at times. His upper-80s changeup has some promising fade but it's too firm and he doesn't trust it.”
Here were Atlanta’s other picks on the day:
- Round 4 – Pick 129 – Herick Hernandez, Pitcher, Miami
- Round 7 – Pick 221 – Brett Sears, Pitcher, Nebraska
- Round 8 – Pick 251 – Logan Samuels, Pitcher, University of Montevallo
- Round 9 – Pick 281 – Owen Hackman, Pitcher, Loyola Marymount University
- Round 10 - Pick 311 – Jacob Kroeger, Pitcher, Maryville University
All in all, the Braves have a top-heavy and talented pitching class yet again.