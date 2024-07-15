Atlanta Braves MLB Draft Results, Grades: Meet Cam Caminiti, Carter Holton
The Atlanta Braves selected a pair of lefty arms to start their 2024 MLB Draft haul Sunday night, adding prep standout Cam Caminiti at No. 24 overall in the first round before picking Vanderbilt flamethrower Carter Holton at No. 62 overall.
Caminiti, who attended Saguaro High School in Arizona, was the first high school pitcher selected. He was projected to go much earlier than he did, with Atlanta nabbing him some nine spots behind his No. 15 overall ranking on MLB.Com.
Here's a rundown on the Braves' flashy 17-year-old arm.
"Caminiti has the potential to have four legitimate pitches in the future, with projection to all of them," MLB.Com writes. "He already throws plenty hard enough, with a fastball that can touch 98 mph and sat 93-95 mph this spring, and scouts feel there’s more in the tank.
"He commands it well and it misses a lot of bats thanks to ride and carry up in the zone combined with deception in his delivery."
Caminiti, who reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024, stands 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. The LSU commit has a 60-grade fastball with impressive off-speed stuff, as his slider (55), changeup (55) and curveball (50) are all plus offerings.
"He can show a distinct curve and slider, though both can get loose because of inconsistent finish, and there is a bit of a split camp among scouts over which is the better offering, but he answered a lot of concerns about his feel to spin this spring," MLB.com writes.
"He hadn’t used his changeup much at all prior to this year, but it became a real go-to pitch for him, giving him another at least above-average offering."
Caminiti turns 18 on Aug. 8, making him a young, projectable prospect who may prove to be a steal at his slot. The selection earned an A grade from CBS Sports.
"There was buzz earlier in the cycle that Caminiti would go top 15," says CBS Sports. "He's a pretty interesting lefty with velocity and bloodlines (his cousin was the late Ken Caminiti, a former NL MVP). Some evaluators think he'll need to pick up a gyro slider to have a true out pitch.
"The Braves are strong at pitching development, so keep an eye on this one. For our money, a really good value at 24."
Bleacher Report gave the Braves even more praise, assigning an A+ grade for the selection of Caminiti.
"Leaving the Braves with their pick of the high school pitching crop feels like a mistake those first 23 teams are going to regret," Bleacher Report writes. "Caminiti was regularly linked to the Tigers (No. 11) and Giants (No. 13) and is widely regarded as the best high school arm in this class."
Adding onto those fond of Atlanta's pick is The Sporting News, which gave Atlanta another A.
"There are probably going to be some MLB teams kicking themselves watching the Braves draft Caminiti," The Sporting News writes. "The top prep pitching prospect in the class, Caminiti has a mid-90s fastball from the left side and a balanced repertoire that features two plus pitches in the slider and changeup, and another solid pitch in his curveball.
"For a high schooler, particularly a 17-year-old, he has advanced feel for pitching and a repeatable delivery."
But as they've proven time and again under general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves continued stockpiling arms.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Holton is MLB.com's No. 69 overall player in the class, and he carries a well-rounded skillset. Holton's best-graded offering is his slider (60), while his fastball (55), curveball (50) and changeup (50) are also solid.
Holton turns 22 on Sept. 4, and while MLB.com said some scouts question his viability as a long-term starter, there are few doubts about his stuff and competitiveness.
"Holton's fastball operates at 93-95 mph and tops out at 98 with some arm-side run," writes MLB.com. "He misses more bats with a low-80s slider that features horizontal and vertical action and shuts down left-handers. His upper-70s curveball was a solid offering in the past before regressing in 2023, and he also owns a sinking mid-80s changeup."
The Braves selection of the Guyton, Ga., native earned a B+ from Bleacher Report.
"Nothing wrong with keeping a longtime SEC standout in SEC country," writes Bleacher Report. "The Braves might be able to squeeze a bit more out of him than other organizations given their long history of developing arms."
The second day of the draft begins at 2 p.m. Monday, when rounds 3-10 get started in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are Atlanta's selections for the day ...
Round 3: No. 99 overall
Round 4: No. 129 overall
Round 5: No. 161 overall
Round 6: No. 191 overall
Round 7: No. 221 overall
Round 8: No. 251 overall
Round 9: No. 281 overall
Round 10: No. 311 overall
The draft's remaining rounds will be streamed live on MLB.Com.