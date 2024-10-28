Braves Labeled Best Fit for Potential Bargain Left-Handed Starter
In a perfect world, the Atlanta Braves will open the wallet and re-sign left-handed starter Max Fried this offseason. But with other areas of the roster also needing attention, it's possible Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos goes bargain hunting for the rotation instead.
If that's the course Anthopoulos takes, left-handed veteran Matthew Boyd would be a very interesting target. The Athletic's Jim Bowden named the Braves one of the top six "best team fits" for the 33-year-old Thursday.
"Matthew Boyd really increased his value in the postseason as he logged a 0.77 ERA over three starts (11 2/3 innings)," Bowden wrote. "With a deceptive delivery and an arsenal that includes a fastball, changeup and slider, Boyd commands the strike zone well, adding and subtracting with unique shapes and sizes.
"He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023 but now looks healthy with a good mindset."
Bowden predicted Boyd to receive a 1-year, $10 million contract. That would be a bargain deal if Boyd could help the Braves replace Fried in the rotation.
Boyd began his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays, but the organization quickly traded him to the Detroit Tigers during 2015 in a package for left-handed ace David Price.
Boyd has spent part of eight seasons with the Tigers. He's also pitched for the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians in his career.
He made eight starts for Cleveland in 2024, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.72 ERA and 1.134 WHIP with 46 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. During the playoffs, he pitched extremely well too. Boyd didn't pitch enough innings or receive enough offensive support to earn any wins in the postseason, but he gave up 1 earned run while striking out 14 in 11.2 innings across three starts.
The Braves were one of six teams Bowden named as a "best team fit" for Boyd last week. The others were the Guardians, Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.
It's worth wondering if Boyd will actually be a bargin if all six teams compete for his services this offseason. But even if the Braves lose Fried or Charlie Morton retires (or both), then Atlanta could do a lot worse in free agency than Boyd.
In 182 MLB appearances, Boyd is 46-69 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.313 WHIP with 891 strikeouts in 908.1 innings during his career.