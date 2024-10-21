Max Fried Floated as 'Fit' for NL Foe Who Previously Signed Ex-Braves All-Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been named a popular potential landing spot for Atlanta Braves free agent left-handed starter Max Fried this offseason. If Fried signed with the Dodgers, he would join former Braves teammate Freddie Freeman in Los Angeles.
But another possibility exists. Fried could join a different former Braves teammate, shortstop Dansby Swanson, with the Chicago Cubs.
On Monday, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney described how great of an addition Fried would be for the Cubs.
"Max Fried would fit that description as a consistent, high-level performer throughout his time with the Atlanta Braves," Mooney wrote in response to what Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy detailed the team is looking for on the free agent pitching market.
"Fried, who will turn 31 this winter, played with Dansby Swanson in Atlanta and graduated from the same Southern California high school (Harvard-Westlake) that produced Pete Crow-Armstrong. The lefty is a three-time Gold Glove winner with a 1.164 career WHIP. He’s also coming off an All-Star season (3.25 ERA in 29 starts) with a team that has a track record of retaining its own talent."
Mooney also named fellow World Series winner Nathan Eovaldi as a potential rotation free agent target for the Cubs. He also mentioned several "bounce-back candidates" including Walker Buehler and Shane Bieber, both of whom missed large portions of the 2024 regular season. Mooney proposed Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez as a possible target as well.
But it's probably noteworthy that Mooney named Fried first. Of course, what matters is if Fried is also the preferable choice for the Cubs.
Fried posted an 11-10 record with a 3.25 ERA, 1.164 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings this past season. He missed a handful of starts after the All-Star break due to injury, yet he was still only 3.1 innings shy of the team lead in the category.
In eight seasons with the Braves, Fried is 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA. He made the National League All-Star team in 2022 and 2024.
The Braves haven't ruled out re-signing Fried this winter. But bringing him back could depend on how in demand the left-hander is in free agency.
Atlanta was in a similiar situation with shortstop Dansby Swanson two years ago. The Braves would have liked to have brought back the homegrown middle infielder, but instead, he signed a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs.
It's important to note, though, that Swanson's decision to head to Chicago could have been partially motivated by more than just money. His wife, Mallory Pugh, plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.
If off-the-field factors other than money contribute to where Fried signs this winter, the Dodgers could have an advantage. As Mooney noted, Fried is from Southern California.