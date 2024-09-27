Braves’ Max Fried Predicted to Sign With Archrival in MLB Free Agency
The Atlanta Braves have done a wonderful job of extending their young star players on long contracts in recent years. But one player they missed was left-handed starter Max Fried.
After the 2024 season, Fried will be an unrestricted free agent. A lot of MLB pundits have already projected the veteran left-hander to change teams this offseason.
But Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston had a forecast this week that would be particularly painful for Braves fans if it came true. Beaston predicted Fried to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Heyman linked Fried to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where his former teammate, Jack Flaherty, has thrived for one of the best teams in the game," Beaston wrote. "It is an intriguing match-up, with the one weak spot on that team being the starting pitcher and Fried likely wanting to continue his career for a contending team.
"Considering the Dodgers have a seemingly endless pile of cash from which to pay any free agent the organization sets its sights on, the financials would not seem to be an issue. What would be if the team takes a liking to another free-agent pitcher, such as Corbin Burnes.
"Still, if the Dodgers are willing to pay and Fried can convince them that the injuries that plagued his 2024 season are anomalous rather than a trend, it is a match made in baseball heaven."
It would be worse if Fried landed with the New York Mets or Philadelphia Phillies. But the Dodgers hatred in Atlanta isn't far behind those teams because of the recent playoff matchups between the two clubs. The Dodgers also signed first baseman Freddie Freeman after he left the Braves.
Fried is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 165.2 innings this season. He made the All-Star team but did deal with some injuries during the second half this year.
The left-hander has made the All-Star team twice in the past three seasons. He is 72-36 with a 3.10 ERA in 167 games during his career.
Last week, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand didn't name the Dodgers but identified the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers as fits for Fried. So, the Dodgers are likely to have competition for Fried's services.
That could be a good thing, but obviously also bad for any efforts the Braves could have to re-signing Fried.
On Friday, Fried is scheduled to start the series opener against the Kansas City Royals. It's possible that it will be his final appearance in a Braves uniform.