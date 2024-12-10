Ace Pitcher Max Fried Makes Final Free Agency Decision: Report

Braves Today

The Atlanta Braves left-handed starter agreed to a new contract Tuesday according to multiple reporters.

It's official. Left-handed starter Max Fried will not return to the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Network reported Tuesday that Fried agreed to an 8-year deal with the New York Yankees. Multiple reporters indicated the contract is worth $218 million.

"Max Fried and the Yankees agreed on an 8 year, $218M contract," baseball insider Jon Heyman tweeted.

The contract is the fourth-largest deal for a major league pitcher in history.

The contract is also a record for a left-handed starting pitcher.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman explained on social media that Fried will make $27.25 million per season over the next eight years. It's not clear yet if the contract has any opt-outs or buyouts, but if it doesn't, Fried will be 39 when it expires.

Fried spent the first eight years of his career with the Braves, posting a 3.07 ERA in 168 appearances, which included 151 starts. He registered a 73-36 record with a 1.164 WHIP and 863 strikeouts in 884.1 innings.

Last season, Fried went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA, as he earned his second All-Star nomination. He also made the All-Star team in 2022.

Fried threw 174.1 innings, which is a lot by today's standards. He's considered an ace pitcher who can pitch the distance when necessary. He recorded 2 complete games and 1 shutout last year, which led the National League.

During the 2021 postseason, Fried started Game 6 of the World Series, which was the title-clinching contest for Atlanta. Fried allowed no runs on 4 hits in 6 innings during that start, leading the Braves to a 7-0 victory.

No matter where Fried pitches the rest of his career, Braves fans will remember him fondly because of that night.

Fried, though, will take a somewhat inconsistent postseason career to New York. In Game 2 of the 2021 World Series, he allowed 6 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings against the Houston Astros.

This past season, Fried yielded 5 runs on 8 hits in only 2 innings versus the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NL wild card series.

Still, Fried leaves behind a big hole in the Braves starting rotation. He was second on the team in innings pitched during 2024, behind only NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale.

