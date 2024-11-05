Braves Called 'Potential Landing Spot' for Ex-Cy Young Winner
The Atlanta Braves could lose All-Star left-hander Max Fried this offseason. It's possible he could sign with a National League rival such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets.
But one countermove the Braves could make to combat losing Fried is sign another Max who once pitched for both the Dodgers and Mets -- Max Scherzer.
On Monday, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson named the Braves one of three potential landing spots for Scherzer.
"Scherzer was restricted by injury to nine starts this season; none before June, and just one after August. Add in his limited availability down the stretch in 2023, and it seems fair to think that the wheels are starting to come unglued for the 40-year-old," Anderson wrote. "Still, Scherzer has expressed his desire to pitch in 2025. Who are we to scoff at the idea?
"Besides, he performed well when he was able to, leaving us no doubt that a team will gladly sign him to a one-year pact -- if only to ensure they're mentioned some day down the road, when he's giving his induction speech in Cooperstown."
On Oct. 17, SI.com's Harrison Smajovits suggested Scherzer as one of four possible starting pitchers the Braves could sign to a 1-year contract.
Scherzer will turn 41 next summer, so whether it's a one or 2-year deal, he is strictly a short-term solution. Atlanta's preference should be to sign Fried or another starter to a long-term extension.
But with the players they have coming back from injury, the Braves will very likely be in position to compete for a championship next fall. Therefore, they shouldn't shy away from signing expensive veterans on short-term deals.
Scherzer has put together some of the most dominant regular seasons from a starting pitcher in recent memory. Scherzer has also been a top performer in the postseason.
He's led the MLB in wins four times, strikeouts on three occasions and innings pitched twice. From 2013-2021, he finished top 5 in Cy Young voting every year except the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He won the award in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
Late in his thirties, Scherzer hasn't been able to be the same workhorse he once was. But he's been effective when on the mound, particularly in the postseason. He won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and Texas Rangers in 2023.
In the 2021 NLCS against the Braves, Scherzer pitched an effective 4.1 innings during a no-decision for the Dodgers. In his entire career, Scherzer owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.154 WHIP with 171 strikeouts in 143 postseason innings.
If the Braves aren't comfortable spending the money they will be required to in order to sign Fried or another starter in his prime, then Scherzer should be on the team's radar as a potential short-term option for the rotation.