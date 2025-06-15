Michael Harris II Delivers Strong Message as Braves Offense Awakens
There's still a long way to go for the Atlanta Braves to climb back into contention. But the team is trending in the right direction again after a very difficult stretch that saw the club lose 14 of 17 games.
Braves center fielder Michael Harris II referred to that skid as "a little weird" while speaking to The Athletic's David O'Brien and other reporters after Friday's victory against the Colorado Rockies. Now that the "little weird" stretch appears ended, though, Harris suggested the team's offensive confidence is growing again.
“We know what kind of team we are. I feel the way we were tonight, it’s who we should be. And we didn’t have that over that stretch," said Harris.
“I’m just looking forward to trying to be that team from here on out.”
Harris has been part of the resurgence on offense. In the past nine games, he has gone 10-for-35 (.286) with three extra-base hits. All three of those extra-base hits have been home runs.
The center fielder has smashed two of those home runs over the past week in victories against the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies. The first one gave the Braves the lead while the second homer tied the game and started a three-inning stretch that saw the team score 11 runs.
Harris started hitting a little better when the Braves were still in their skid. But there appears to be a correlation between the Braves record and Harris' performances this season.
In Atlanta's 31 victories this season, Harris is hitting .333 with an .878 OPS. But in the team's 38 defeats, Harris is slashing .153/.168/.229, which .397 OPS.
When one watches the Braves, the eye test says Harris is the team's spark plug. Those numbers say the same and that when Harris isn't providing a spark, the team's play isn't "ignited."
It's a great sign for the Braves, though, that Harris appears to be feeling less "weird" about the offense and ready to help the team prove they are much better than what their record has shown recently.