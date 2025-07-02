Braves' Michael Harris II Shows Positive Signs in Return From Absence
The Atlanta Braves suffered their third shutout loss in five games Tuesday night. It was also the third different team -- the Los Angeles Angels -- to shut down the Braves offense.
With the Braves inching back closer to the bottom of the National League East (Tuesday, they fell into fourth place) and the offense significantly slumping again, the positives for the Braves lineup are few and far between.
Atlanta, though, may have finally received some positive signs from center fielder Michael Harris II.
Harris returned to the Braves starting lineup Tuesday night after three off days. He wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday or Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker gave him the two off days essentially as a mental reset.
In four plate appearances Tuesday, Harris went 1-for-4 with a triple and strikeout. He also popped up on the infield and grounded out to first base.
The center fielder didn't score or drive in a run. With no run production, the 1-for-4 looks mundane, at best, on paper.
But a deep dive into Harris' at-bats show he improved Tuesday night.
Harris made the biggest strides with plate discipline. He only swung at one pitch out of the zone Tuesday, and it was the last pitch he saw in an 0-2 count against Angels closer Kenley Jansen. There's not much shame in offering at Jansen's slider out of the zone on the sixth pitch of an at-bat versus a potential future Hall of Fame closer.
Harris had fouled off several pitches prior to striking out on the slider.
In his first at-bat versus Angels starter Tyler Anderson, Harris laid off two pitches very close to the zone. Each were called a ball, which gave the center fielder an opportunity at a change-up right down the middle on the next pitch in a 2-2 count.
Unfortunately, Harris missed the change-up, popping it up. But his approach was solid.
Harris saw at least five pitches in three of his four at-bats. That's another encouraging sign. Interestingly, the only at-bat he didn't see more than four pitches was his triple. He hammered a cutter down the middle on the inner half past the Angels right fielder for an extra-base hit on the first pitch of his second at-bat.
That's exactly what every hitter wants to do if they swing at the first pitch -- hit it hard.
Sure, the 1-for-4 isn't all that impressive. But Harris had four strong at-bats. He appeared to have a much better plan and executed superior discipline than what he's shown most of this season.
The next challenge for Harris is doing it again Wednesday against Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who has a lot more velocity than Anderson.