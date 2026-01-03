Four Bold Predictions for Braves' 2026 Season

It's that time of year again. Bring on the bold Atlanta Braves predictions for the upcoming season. Last year, all the predictions went up in flames. This makes this year's guessing game an attempt at a redemption tour.

They still have to be bold. No predicting Chris Sale has 200 strikeouts or that Ronald Acuña Jr. will have a 20-20 season. Those are like grabbing your umbrella when it's already raining. However, these feel more reasonable this year.

These are the four bold predictions for the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 season. All of them are based on player's accomplishments again. Three of them will be player-related with one being a team stat.

Ha-Seong Kim Hits 15 HRs. Steals 30 Bases

It's not bold in the context of his career. He's reached this mark before, doing so back in 2023. However, Kim is still in a position where he has to prove himself somewhat after an injury plagued year.

He was on a 20-home run pace during his short stint with the Braves. However, he didn't swipe any bags in Atlanta, and he only tried to steal a base once. They could have been playing it safe, given his health. When he was with the Rays, he stole six bases on seven attempts over 24 games. That's a pace for 40 stolen bases.

The trends over small sample sizes indicate he can do it. However, he still has to go out there and play the games.

Michael Harris II Has a 30 HR, 100 RBI Season

So, after the two poor predictions from last season, I'm here again with a Michael Harris bold prediction. Look, this is a guy who makes the most of counting stats. If he's able to belt 20 home runs and rack up 86 RBIs during the season that he had, then, as long as he isn't the worst hitter in baseball again for 90 games, he should be able to reach 30 and 100.

That part about being the worst hitter in baseball is why this is bold. The change in his stance made a difference. He pulled a 180 and became one of the best hitters for much of the season post-All-Star Break.

Pitch selection will determine if he gives pitchers fits or the other way around. He's proven to be a more discipline hitter in the past. Like what's been said in previous discussion on him, there has to be a balance somewhere. Until he finds it, having a solid year remains a bold prediction.

Both Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy Both Hit 25 HRs, Tally 65 RBIs

A few things have to go right for this to happen. Baldwin can't have a sophomore slump. He also has to get the playing time. When coming off the bench for a chunk of his appearances, he soared past 65 RBIs. With the extra playing time, he should be able to clobber six more home runs.

Murphy has to be healthy. His status is still up in the air as his hip heals. It's a guarantee that if he's healthy, he's going to get solid playing time. Through 63 games that we can consider him to be healthy in, he belted all 16 of his home runs and drove in 38 runs. He was on pace.

After that, he had no home runs and seven RBIs in 31 games before missing the last month of the season. Injuries will take their toll.

The health of one of these two catchers is what makes this bold. If both are healthy, the plan is for them to rotate between catcher and DH. They'll get sufficient time in the batter's box to reach these counting stat plateaus if they're both available to hit.

Braves Will Finish at Least .500 in One-Run Games

The last time the Braves were at least .500 or better in one-run games was during their explosive 2023 season. They've since been under .500 in back-to-back seasons.

This prediction is bold because it requires certain additions to pan out and for key players to be healthy and consistent. The last two seasons have shown that this can be a lot to ask for. However, this team is certainly capable of this, so consider this a prediction made.

