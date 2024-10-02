Braves' Michael Harris II Exercises Postseason Demons as Lone Bright Spot in Game 1
There are no silver linings after a postseason loss. That's especially true in a 3-game series, where losing Game 1 puts a team immediately in an elimination situation.
Center fielder Michael Harris II, though, is one of the core pieces of the Atlanta Braves, and if the team is going to win another World Series this decade, he'll need to be a big part of it.
So if there was any consolation for the Braves in Tuesday's 4-0 loss, it's that the center fielder broke out of his postseason funk.
Harris accounted for two of Atlanta's seven hits, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. He moved into scoring position both times he reached base, but the Braves were unable to record the key hit.
Atlanta went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Harris' night was a sight for sore eyes to those who remember his 0-for-13 series versus the Philadelphia Phillies last season. In 2022, he went 1-for-14 against Philadelphia.
Those struggles for Harris the past two postseasons happened toward the bottom of the team's order. This year, Harris is leading off because of the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Braves have no chance of a deep playoff run without the 23-year-old producing. If he can hit again Wednesday, that should help the offense break through.
It's ironic Harris is off to a fast start this postseason. Statistically, the 2024 season was the worst of his young career.
But as MLB fans know, regular seasons go out the window when the calendar turns to October.
Based on Harris' production in September, though, his two hits Tuesday weren't surprising. He slashed .316/.344/.579 with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in the final 26 regular season games.
The Braves will need a lot more of that to erase the 1-0 deficit in San Diego. Over the past two years,no MLB team has advanced through the wild card round without winning Game 1.