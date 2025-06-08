Braves No. 1 Prospect Dazzles In 2025 Single-A Debut
Cam Caminiti made his return to Single-A Augusta and gave everyone their first taste of what he brings to the table. The Atlanta Braves top prospect pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
He threw 43 of his 62 pitches thrown on the day for strikes (69%). He struckout the side in the first inning and had another multi-punchout inning in the fourth.
He had a 7.24 ERA during his four outings in the complex league this season. However, it shows how different the environment can be down in North Port compared to the rest of the minors. This might be the first time he was able to truly let loose. He could also be settled in now after a few reps after his return from an injury he suffered back in March.
While the big league club is in a tailspin, here's a chance to be excited about something. There is some young talent in the minors that brings hope for the future. It's just his second game in Single-A, but he's the Braves' 2024 first-round pick. The expectations are there, and a dominant start to the next level of play meets those expectations.
Caminiti was taken 24th overall in the draft. He is the cousin of the late Ken Caminiti, who won the 1996 National League MVP and was a multi-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner. So, if the name sounded familiar, now you know why.
He has a four-pitch arsenal with the standouts being his fastball, slider and changeup - the fourth pitch is a curveball. His fastball is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, meaning it has "plus" stuff. His slider and changeup are both rated a 55, meaning they're both above average.
The 18-year-old lefty is expected to reach the Majors in 2028.