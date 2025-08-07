Braves No. 1 Prospect Dazzles in Latest Start for Single-A Augusta
The stock is only pushing upward for the Atlanta Braves' top prospect, Cam Caminiti. Wednesday night, he pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career high eight batters. He also picked up his first win in the pros for what that’s worth.
He now has a 2.29 ERA and a 12.1 K/9 with Single-A Augusta in nine starts while holding hitters to a .208 average. He also boasts an insane strikeout-to-walk ratio of 51 to 15. It’s going to be some time before Braves fans see him in Atlanta, but he’s doing what he can to provide hope for what’s to come.
In the down year the Braves are having, the only place to find good news is on the injury recovery reports and in the minor league system. Caminiti has been able to provide updates on both of those this season.
He started the season late due to a forearm injury and has slowly stretched out and improved as the season has marched on.
It’s possible that he could move up to High-A Rome for some starts this season. However, it would be wise to get him fully professional baseball ready where he is. Caminiti just reached a career-high 81 pitches in the game, and the use of his curveball is limited.
He’s not been cleared to fully let loose yet. He still has some training wheels on, despite returning to the mound in May. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. With all the injuries that have piled up for the Braves, the smartest thing they can do is take their time with who is currently their most promising arm.
Any way they can avoid another setback and keep him healthy long term is the best move. Five Braves pitchers are on the 60-day injured list, three of whom are for pitching-arm-related reasons and one for pitching-shoulder reasons.
Fans love to see guys soar up through the minors, but he’s only 18 years old. He can take a few yeras to progress and grow and still be in the Majors at 21 years old. That’s still an age where many will be impressed with how soon he made it.
If anything goes wrong, it just delays when he could reach Atlanta beyond that. It’s worth the patience. He will eventually have a high pitch count and will be more efficient with his pitches. He’ll also get to utilize the curveball more, giving him more of an edge over pitchers.
Enjoy the slow progress. It’s not like there’s much else to follow at this point.