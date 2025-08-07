Braves No. 1 Prospect Dazzles in Latest Start for Single-A Augusta

Cam Caminiti ties his career high with 8 strikeouts over 5 solid frames in his final start as an 18-year-old.



The @Braves' 2024 first-rounder is averaging 12.1 K/9 while holding opposing batters to a .208 average for the Single-A @GreenJackets. pic.twitter.com/Q8RQ2FCYIX