Braves Pitching Prospect Battles Through Double-A Debut
Atlanta Braves pitching prospect JR Ritchie made his Double-A debut on Saturday. He battled command issues in the Columbus Clingstones 5-0 loss to the Knoxville Smokies.
In four-plus innings pitched, he allowed two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three. He threw 57% of his 81 pitches for strikes. He went back out for the fifth inning but was pulled after allowing a lead-off walk.
Most of the trouble he saw came in the third inning. He walked the first two batters he faced and allowed runs to back-to-back hitters. He allowed an RBI single and then a sac fly. The only inning where he didn't issue a free pass was in the fourth. Even then, he allowed a baserunner on a double.
It was first day at a new level of professional baseball quality. He faced an adjustment period when he first arrived at High-A Rome too, so it's nothing unexpected. He allowed four earned runs in 10 innings pitched when he first arrived last season and allowed two earned runs in fewer than five innings pitched in two of his first three starts this season.
However, he settled in after that and finished his run with the Emperors with a 1.30 ERA in seven starts, the final of which was a complete game, one-hit shutout.
Ritchie was promoted to Double-A Columbus on Tuesday alongside right-handed pitcher Austin Smith. He's the Braves No. 6 prospect and was the 35th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He's technically in year four of professional baseball. However, he missed significant time due to undergoing the knife for Tommy John surgery. Last season, after he returned from his recovery, was the first time he had made more than five starts in a minor league season.
The 21-year-old is projected by MLB.com to make his MLB debut in 2027.