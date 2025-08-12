Late-Season Braves Prospect Check-In: A Good Run for Pitchers
Down the stretch of the 2025 season, the best course of action is to check in on the future. The Atlanta Braves have tough luck with pitching at the Major League level, but down in the minors, it's been a dream.
Let's check on four top-10 prospects who are dominating on the mound. We're looking at those who are currently in the minors. Hurston Waldrep will sit this one out.
Cam Caminiti (No. 1 Prospect)
The organization's top prospect is still stretching out, but has gotten his job done in the innings he's pitched. In 35 1/3 innings across nine starts with Single-A Augusta this season, Caminiti has a 2.29 ERA and has held hitters to a .208 average.
His last start saw him match his season high of five innings pitched and eight strikeouts.
It's possible we see him in Spring Training next season, but his MLB debut is still a ways away, projected to come in 2028.
JR Ritchie (No. 2 Prospect)
Ritchie's has made the most of his first full season in professional baseball. He's made it up to Triple-A after starting off in High-A. He reached Gwinnett after being named the starter for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game.
In four starts so far, he has a 4.09 ERA in 22 innings pitched. He's within striking distance of reaching the Major Leagues, but it would be wide for the Braves to make the call some time next season. Give him the chance to work on his craft further down the stretch of 2025, and he'll be more prepared for 2026.
Didier Fuentes (No. 9 Prospect)
Before going on the injured list over the weekend, Fuentes was starting find his way after losing confident during a rough big-league call up.
In his last two starts, he allowed an earned run and struck out 16 batters over a combined 11 innings pitched. In his last start, he threw six shutout innings. There is no known timetable for his return, but the recent turnaround was promising.
He should be expected to compete for a spot in the Braves' starting rotation in Spring Training.
Owen Murphy (No. 10 Prospect)
To put it simply, Murphy has been electric in his return to High-A Rome. In his most recent start, he pitched five scoreless, no-hit innings allowing just two baserunners while striking out five.
He recently returned from his receovery from Tommy John surgery, which cost him most of both the 2024 and the 2025 season. He's far from pitching with the Braves, but he could very well begin next season in Double-A.