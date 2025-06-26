Braves Shining Defense Projected to Win Three Awards
The Atlanta Braves offense has left a lot to be desired during the 2025 MLB season. But the Braves have been sneaky good in the field.
Entering the series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday, the Braves lead the MLB with 57 defensive runs saved. The Braves have, by far, the best mark in the category. The Chicago Cubs are second with 43 runs saved.
So, it's only fitting that the Braves are among the leaders in projected Gold Glove winners as the 2025 season approaches its midpoint.
On Tuesday, MLB.com's Andrew Simon and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru predicted all 20 Gold Glove winners for this season. The writers projected three Braves to win the honor -- first baseman Matt Olson, shortstop Nick Allen and starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach.
"Olson was a two-time Gold Glover with the A’s (2018-19) but hasn’t won since, in part because Christian Walker has provided some stiff competition since Olson’s arrival in the NL, winning each of the past three years," wrote Simon and Sepe-Chepuru. "Walker’s offseason move to Houston opened the door for Olson, who has responded with 8 Outs Above Average, easily the most among first basemen."
Olson is on pace to finish around 30 home runs again this season. After he had 29 last year, the hope was he would be closer to his 2023 National League-leading 54 bombs in 2025.
But Olson does have an OPS 55 points higher than last season and playing extremely well in the field.
At shortstop, the Braves aren't getting much offense with Nick Allen, but the veteran is excelling in the field.
"It didn’t exactly make waves when the Braves acquired Allen from the A’s for a Minor League pitcher last November, but the 26-year-old quickly wound up snatching Atlanta’s starting shortstop job away from Orlando Arcia," wrote Simon and Sepe-Chepuru. "Allen has held on to it, despite a sub-.600 OPS, in large part because he’s right behind Witt for the MLB lead in Outs Above Average, with 12.
"Our panel also has the Cardinals’ Masyn Winn, the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts -- all much bigger names -- in the mix at this position. But it’s Allen seemingly in the lead."
The third projected Gold Glove winner for the Braves will probably surprise most fans. It's not center fielder Michael Harris II, but starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach.
"Leading all pitchers with 6 DRS, Schwellenbach was the unanimous choice in the NL, which would certainly be in keeping with recent history. A win for the young right-hander would make it two in a row and five of six for the Braves rotation after Fried (2020-22) and Chris Sale (2024)."
The Braves have dominated the pitcher Gold Glove category for more than a generation. Since 1993, a Braves pitcher has won the award 15 times. Greg Maddux won it 10 consecutive seasons from 1993-2002, and then Mike Hampton extended the streak another year in 2003.
Max Fried won the award three straight seasons from 2020-22. MLB.com projected Fried to win the award for the American League this season.
In center fielder, the MLB writers predicted Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong to win the NL Gold Glove. That's likely a disappointing prediction for Braves Country. The one area where Harris is excelling this year is in the field, but it apparently hasn't been enough to make him the favorite to win the NL CF Gold Glove.
Atlanta's three projected winners on the list was tied for the most with the Toronto Blue Jays.