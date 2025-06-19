Braves Can't Waste Golden Opportunity to Get Back Into NL East Race
The Atlanta Braves haven't played well enough this season to have many chances to sweep a team. But with the four opportunities they have had at a sweep during 2025, the Braves only completed one of them.
Atlanta's most recent chance at a sweep was Sunday, but the Braves fell to the NL-worst Colorado Rockies 10-1.
The Braves will have the chance at three in a row against the same team Thursday. They can't let the opportunity pass.
After a rain delay to begin the series, the Braves got off to a slow start Tuesday night versus the New York Mets. But since the eighth inning that night, Atlanta has outscored its rival 9-0 and taken the first two games of the three-game set.
Braves pitching hasn't allowed a run in the past 14 innings, including the 10th frame Tuesday in which the Mets began the inning with a runner on second base.
Left-hander Chris Sale was sensational again Wednesday, throwing 8.2 shutout frames. Raisel Iglesias recorded the final out. Iglesias also retired the last three Mets batters Tuesday.
Due to those pitching performances, the Braves can win the first three games of the season series versus the Mets.
Baseball is about winning series. The Braves will have done that this week versus its rival no matter what happens Thursday.
But a loss will move Atlanta back to 12 games behind New York in the division standings.
With an Atlanta win instead, the Braves will have made up three games in three days. They will still be 10 games behind, but within striking distance with the midseason point approaching.
Spender Strider will be on the mound for the Braves on Thursday, which makes the opportunity to sweep even more golden. Strider has been inconsistent in his return from elbow surgery, but in his last start, he threw six shutout innings with 13 strikeouts Saturday.
However, Mets starter Clay Holmes will present a formidable challenge to the Braves lineup. Holmes is 7-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.174 WHIP in 14 starts this season.
But with the Braves still sitting six games below .500, Braves Country should expect nothing less than the best effort from Atlanta's hitters. Thursday is as important of a contest as the team has played all season.
A sweep Thursday could go a long way for the Braves climbing back into the NL East race.