Braves Reveal Drake Baldwin's Immediate Future After Reinstating Sean Murphy
Top prospect Drake Baldwin owns a .154 batting average with a .434 OPS through his first seven MLB games. But Baldwin has shown enough to stay in the show.
The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday the team has reinstated catcher Sean Murphy from the injured list. Rather than demoting Baldwin to make room for Murphy on the 26-man roster, the Braves designated fellow catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment.
Murphy will make his season debut in the Braves' next game Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was rained out, and the Braves do not play Monday.
Murphy spent the first week of the 2025 season on injured reserve because of a cracked rib. The veteran catcher suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch during Spring Training on Feb. 28.
In 2023, Murphy made the All-Star team with a .251/.365/.478 slash line. He also had 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 65 runs in 438 plate appearances.
Murphy dealt with an oblique injury early last season and wasn't able to repeat his All-Star numbers upon returning. Overall, he hit .193 with a .636 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI and 19 runs in 264 plate appearances in 72 games.
Baldwin may have saved his spot on the MLB roster in the Braves organization the past two days. The 24-year-old recorded his first RBI on a single during the eighth inning in the home opener Friday. Then on Saturday, Baldwin was the only Braves player with multiple hits, as he went 2-for-4 with a double. That was his first extra-base hit in the MLB.
Baldwin is 4-for-26 with three walks in seven games this season. The top Braves prospect hit .286 with a .733 OPS during Spring Training.
There's a chance the Braves will be able to retain Tromp in the minor leagues, but he will have to clear waivers. The Braves also have the option to trade Tromp over the next few days.
Tromp was 0-for-5 with a walk in two games for Atlanta this season. He's never appeared in more than 24 games during an MLB season in his six-year career.
But Tromp has been in the Atlanta organization since 2022. Last season, he hit .303 with an .836 OPS in 60 games at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Tromp slashed .215/.220/.418 in 33 career games with the Braves.