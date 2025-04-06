Braves Series Finale With Marlins Rained Out, Make-Up Date Announced
Sunday’s Atlanta Braves game and series finale against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather.
This game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at 1:15 p.m. EDT as part of a split doubleheader - also known as a day-night doubleheader. A separate ticket will be required for the second game compared to a single admission for both games in a traditional twi-night doubleheader.
Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Tickets from the postponed game will be valid only for the first game at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
After game one concludes, Truist Park will be closed, and gates will re-open at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT for the second game at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
According to 11Alive, Atlanta’s NBC affiliate, it’s expected to rain throughout the day and potentially into Monday morning.
The Braves will be stuck at 1-8 on the year, having split this home series with the Marlins. The optimist would say they can’t get back in the win column. The pessimist would say at least they can’t lose on Sunday.
Action resumes Tuesday night when the Braves start a three-game series with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Philies are 6-2 to start the season. However, they were dealt a much better hand to start the year with the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies for their first six games of the regular season.
For what it’s worth, they have won a game in their weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first loss the Dodgers have taken this season. The Braves can’t say that.
Chris Sale will be on the mound to pitch the first game. The Phillies' starter is currently to be determined.