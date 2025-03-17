Braves Reassign Rival's Former All-Star First Baseman: Report
Then there were 37.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Sunday night that the Atlanta Braves reassigned both infielder Garrett Copper and outfielder Conner Capel to minor league camp. With the pair of roster moves, the Braves have 37 players remaining at big-league camp.
Cooper has spent a majority of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins. In 2022, he made the National League All-Star team and finished the season with a .251/.304/.419 slash line along with nine home runs, 50 RBI and 37 runs in 119 games.
Cooper played for the Marlins starting in 2018 until he was moved at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. In parts of six seasons, he posted a .269 batting average and .774 OPS.
Since the trade, Cooper has played for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. Last season, Cooper really struggling, hiting .206 with a .556 OPS.
The veteran first baseman hit better with the Cubs, posting a .270 batting average and .774 OPS in 12 games. But over 24 contests with the Red Sox, he slashed .171/.227/.229.
Capel is younger and doesn't have the same MLB experience as Cooper. Capel debuted in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also played for the then Oakland Athletics that season.
Last year, Capel played five games for the Cincinnati Reds.
In 59 career MLB contests, Capel has hit .278 with a .758 OPS. He went 2-for-8 with a stolen base and run scored in eight plate appearances with the Reds last season.
The Braves are entering the home stretch of Spring Training. Monday marks the beginning of the final full week of exhibition games. The club will play its last spring game against the Cubs on Tuesday, March 25. Then, the Braves will fly to the west coast for the first week of the season.
Atlanta will open the regular season in San Diego on March 27. The Braves have to cut their roster to 26 players by Opening Day.