Braves Called 'Scary' Opponent to Face in Short Playoff Series
The Atlanta Braves could get a couple of their stars back if they play long enough this fall. Second baseman Ozzie Albies will rejoin the team Friday to exclusively bat right handed.
But for the most part, the Braves, if they make the playoffs, will not have the lineup or pitching depth that the other World Series contenders will. For that reason, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly ranked the Braves only No. 6 among the 9 MLB wild card contenders this year.
Kelly, though, still identified the Braves as a team that other National League clubs won't necessarily want to face early in the postseason.
"Atlanta has to get in, but Albies will be back soon, while Riley and Lopez could return in the playoffs," wrote Kelly. "Even with all the injuries, the Braves lineup still includes Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II, with likely NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale headlining a rotation that also has Max Fried and Spencer Schwellenbach.
"The Braves might not have enough depth to go on a World Series run, but they could be scary in a three or five-game series if they get into the playoffs."
SI.com's CJ Errickson agreed. He wrote on September 15 that the Braves will "be one of the toughest outs" in the playoffs, if they make it.
The short playoff series hasn't been kind to the Braves in recent years, particularly coming off the bye in the MLB's new postseason format. Much to the chagrin of the Philadelphia Phillies, Braves manager Brian Snitker addressed that over the offseason.
So it would be weird but a somewhat fitting twist of fate for the Braves to win a couple short series to open the 2024 postseason.
Of course, the Braves need to be "scary" in the three regular season series they have left, all of which will be three games, to make the playoffs. The Braves will conclude their 2024 road slate at Miami this weekend and then host the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals the final week of the regular season.
The Braves trail the Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks by two games in the NL wild card race.