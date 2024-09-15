Braves MLB's Most Dangerous Playoff Team, If They can get There
The Atlanta Braves are starting to put things together as of late, winning the first two games of a pivotal four-game set against the LA Dodgers. In both contests, the love/hate relationship between the elite starting rotation and inconsistent offense has finally joined forces when the club needs it most.
On Saturday night, they put up ten runs on the board behind Chris Sale’s impeccable start while mustering six the night before with Spencer Schwellenbach on the bump at Truist Park.
First baseman Matt Olson has been a big factor in the team’s rejuvenated offense, with five RBI in the past two days.
In an interview after the game, Olson summed up how the offense has been a difference-maker.
“Getting to the bullpen early for the second night in a row was good. Sale threw great again. Not playing the long ball and situational hitting from guys provided a good win. The Dodgers have one of the best lineups in baseball, we appreciate Sale and he’s been amazing. He’s a bulldog on the mound and pitches his ass off.” Olson said.
The man calling the game behind the plate for Sale also had valuable input regarding him and the offense.
“It’s special when Sale goes out there. He gets better every time; getting the big hits like Arcia in the fourth and Olson clearing the bases is the name of the game.” Catcher Sean Murphy said.
A reporter followed up with an excellent question.
“With Whit Merrifield playing on a broken foot and Ozzy raring to come back, what does it say about the toughness of this team?”
“Everyone knows the situation and the standings; it’s not the time of year to monitor those things; it’s time to go out there and help your team win,” Murphy said.
From a much simpler standpoint, Atlanta’s shortstop may have described it in the most simplistic form.
“It’s nice to have him (Sale) on this team because he isn’t punching me out anymore.” Orlando Arcia said.
The bottom line from all these statements is simple yet convincing. With Atlanta’s starting rotation rarely allowing three or more runs for the majority of the season, and the offense finally starting to score more than three runs in a contest – the Atlanta Braves are not an easy team to beat and are capable of beating any opponent at any given time.
When the offense is producing, with players like Sale on the bump, followed by top relievers Joe Jiménez and Rasiel Iglesias, the Braves are one of the toughest opponents in baseball—regardless of record.
Making the playoffs is the goal. With the rotation and a lineup capable of being elite, the Braves would be one of the toughest outs in baseball. Problem is, 2.5 games separate four teams for three spots for the last Wild Card. The Braves are tied with the red-hot Mets for the third spot, but not even the Padres and their 2.5-game lead are safe.
No one knows how meaningless the previous-162 games are once the playoffs start better than the Atlanta Braves.
But to be a tough out in the playoffs, they have to get there first.