Braves Stuck in Middle on Latest MLB Power Rankings
It's still early in the 2025 MLB season. But with each passing week the Atlanta Braves remain below .500, the possibility of the Braves not contending this season increases.
That fact is reflected in where the team sits in MLB power rankings at roughly the quarter mark of the 2025 season.
In four major MLB power rankings released to begin this week, the best place the Braves found themselves were just above average at No. 14.
That's where MLB.com's Will Leitch ranked the Braves on May 11.
"The Braves missed out on a golden opportunity to finally get themselves back to .500 on Sunday for the first time this season, losing the game (and the series) to the Pirates. This is the problem of beginning the year 0-7; it can take months to dig yourself out of that hole. The Braves, despite playing better, are still digging," wrote Leitch.
Leitch moved the Braves up four spots from No. 18 last week. However, that's seemingly the most optimistic Braves review at the start of the second full week of May.
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder rated the Braves at No. 19 on his new MLB power rankings on May 12.
"In trying to get back from .500 after that dreadful start, the Braves have come within one game four different times. If we include when they were 0-1, the Braves are now 0-5 in games when they could even up their record at .500," wrote Snyder.
USA Today's Gabe Lacques and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Braves in the bottom third of the league at No. 21 and 22, respectively.
Reuter also had the Braves ranked at No. 22 last week.
"The Braves are now 7-15 on the road this season after dropping two of three to the Pirates at PNC Park over the weekend. On the plus side, AJ Smith-Shawver (2 GS, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP), Chris Sale (2 GS, 1.46 ERA, 12.1 IP) and Spencer Schwellenbach (1 GS, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP) all threw the ball well last week, and the rotation has rounded into form even with Spencer Strider on the sidelines," wrote Reuter.
The Braves have nine home and nine away games to end this month. To move above .500 and gain traction in the MLB power rankings, the team is going to have to start winning on the road.