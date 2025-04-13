Braves Make Roster Move With AJ Smith-Shawver After Third Start
Atlanta Braves fans have likely not seen the last of right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver this season. But he won't be with the major league club for the next two weeks.
The Braves announced Sunday morning they have recalled right-hander Michael Petersen and optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett. Petersen will join the Braves for the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.
With the option, Smith-Shawver will need to stay in the minors for the next 15 days.
Smith-Shawver made his third start of the 2025 regular season Saturday versus the Rays. Although he gave up a home run and walked in a run, it was his best start of the young season. Smith-Shawver yielded only two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.
While he didn't get a win, the 22-year-old kept the Braves in the game. The Atlanta offense exploded for four home runs in the final three innings to beat the Rays 5-4.
Smith-Shawver, though, will likely make at least his next couple starts with Triple-A Gwinnett.
In all likelihood, Smith-Shawver's demotion was anticipation of starting pitcher Spencer Strider returning. Strider made his last rehab start Friday night and will probably join the Braves next week. Optioning Smith-Shawver to the minors for Petersen first gives the Braves a fresh bullpen arm they can use until Strider is officially back.
Still, it's a little surprising Smith-Shawver is the odd man out with Strider's return. While Smith-Shawver will head to the minor leagues for at least two weeks, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder appear to be staying in the Braves rotation.
Elder gave up five runs on nine hits, including two home runs, while taking the loss Friday night versus the Rays. Elder has allowed eight earned runs and four home runs in 10 innings across two starts this season.
Holmes is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 1.667 WHIP in nine innings. He's made two starts and one relief appearance. Holmes also has 11 strikeouts and eight walks.
Smith-Shawver will head to the minor leagues with an 0-2 record to begin this season. He also supports a 4.61 ERA, 1.976 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.