Braves Ex-All-Star Named Potential Trade Candidate Amid Career-Worst Season
A losing skid has followed every single hot streak the Atlanta Braves have mustered together this season. As a result, the Braves sit nine games below the .500 mark and are in fourth place of the National League East with the July 4 holiday now in the rear view mirror.
Over the past 10 games, the Braves are 3-7 and have scored only 21 runs.
Consequently, trade rumors have continued to heat up around the team. Yes, general manager Alex Anthopoulos stressed in June the Braves won't sell this summer, but even the team's closest beat writers don't appear to be 100% sure Anthopoulos will be able fulfill that promise.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman named four possible trade candidates for the Braves before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. As most have, Bowman labeled designated hitter Marcell Ozuna the top trade option for Atlanta. But Bowman also included struggling second baseman Ozzie Albies on his potential Braves trade list.
"Remember when everybody said the Braves got a steal when Albies signed a seven-year $35 million deal in April 2019 that includes $7 million options for the 2026 and ‘27 seasons," Bowman wrote. "Well, even with a $4 million buyout, there’s strong reason to argue the option shouldn’t be exercised next year.
"Albies’ .613 OPS ranks 151th out of 157 qualified players this season and he ranks 35th out of 46 qualified second basemen with a minus-one outs above average."
Albies is experiencing, by far, the worst season of his career. Simply put, he's playing like the end of his career is near; almost like he's 38 instead of 28.
The Braves second baseman is slashing .222/.295/.315 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 37 runs and seven steals in 370 plate appearances. His .610 OPS is 166 points below his career norm and an incredible 239 points south of where it finished in 2023 when he last made the NL All-Star team.
Albies also earned an All-Star nomination in 2018 and 2021.
Even last season when Albies was having the worst season of his career at the time, Albies had a .707 OPS.
Bowman argued that if the Braves have already decided not to pick up Albies' option due to his struggles, then the team could shop him at the deadline. But with the kind of season Albies is having, it's worth wondering if any contender would want the second baseman.
Bowman presented that possibility as well, not just for Albies but many veterans on the Braves roster.
There are now 26 days until the MLB trade deadline. It's crucial the Braves turn things around and go on an extending run without following it up with another skid. Otherwise, the idea of selling almost has to be on the table for the organization.