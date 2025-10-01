Four Potential Atlanta Braves Manager Candidates
The Brian Snitker era of Atlanta Braves baseball is now left to the history books. As one chapter ends, another, under a new manager, will soon begin. However, this chapter has yet to be determined.
For now, we can only speculate who the next man at the helm could be. Here are four potential candidates, plus honorable mentions. These choices were made based on the following factors: availability, experience, connection to the Braves, reported information or some combination of said factors.
Walt Weiss
The Atlanta Braves' bench coach is the obvious potential candidate to take over the manager position. Weiss has been a coach for the Braves since the 2018 season and knows the team very well at this point.
He brings previous managerial experience to the table. He managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016. He never won more than 75 games, but if you want to give him the benefit of the doubt, because of the team he was managing, feel free.
A major fork in the road when it comes to considering Weiss is whether the Braves hope to have something as close to the current continuity as possible or want a fresh start with an external hire
David Ross
Timing is everything. David Ross recently said in a story published by The Athletic that he hopes to manage again. The former Braves catcher was the skipper of the Chicago Cubs for four seasons from 2020 to 2023.
His lone playoff appearance came in his first season during the 2020 COVID-season. Outside of that season, he didn’t see the postseason. However, the Cubs were showing improvement as he was shown the door in Chicago. The Cubs had a nine-win improvement to get back over .500 and missed the postseason by one game.
Ross is a fitting candidate for a second chance after arguably getting his first cut short. It would also continue some form of “former Braves” continuity that the organization has had with its picks.
Bob Melvin
He’s on the market as of earlier this week. It wouldn’t hurt for the Braves to at least call him. Melvin is automatically one of the most experienced candidates. He has over 20 years of managing experience under his belt and is a three-time Manager of the Year winner with two different teams.
Playoff success and age would be the two sticking points. However, the former is hard to knock him for, given that none of the other candidates on this list have won a World Series as a manager.
Mark DeRosa
DeRosa is a former Braves utility player whose name has popped up over the course of the speculation this season. He’s primarily spent his post-playing career as an analyst on MLB Network, but he does have managerial experience.
He led Team USA in the World Baseball Classic to a second-place finish behind Japan. He is set to return in the role again in 2026.
He’s also young in manager years (50) and could bring a fresh presence to the clubhouse. However, the same can be said about Ross and Schumaker (both under 50), who have more experience.
Honorable mention
Ron Washington
This one is left as an honorable mention because the odds that this pick happens seem slim. He’s also an honorable mention because, let’s face it, his departure at least forced you and me to consider the possibility, at least briefly.
Washington has an interest in continuing to coach and has indicated little, if any, interest in a front office role. Besides being a former Braves coach who gets credit for some good seasons, that’s all we've got to work with here.
While he is expected to make a full recovery, health and age remain key factors for him. It’s a hire that many would welcome, but holding out hope isn’t recommended.
Fredi González
If this potential candidate sounds absurd, that's because it is.
That being said, González still has a lot of friends in the organization. It's what led to his surprise return mid-season as a third base coach. The odds are likely greater than zero that he would be considered an internal candidate.
He was the Braves manager from 2011 to 2016, when he was sent packing in favor of Brian Snitker as an interim manager. He was a coach under Bobby Cox from 2003 to 2006.