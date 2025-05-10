.500 Baseball Continues to Evade Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have reaching a .500 record in their sights. However, like a mirage of an oasis in the desert, you see it, you race in its direction and then nothing. It doesn't mean that the oasis that is reaching .500 isn't somewhere among the dunes, it's just been a tough search for it.
Losing 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates (a 13-26 that has lost eight of their last 10) will create more aimless walking. Going 1-for-7 in scoring position, leaving eight men on base and not capitalizing on a sufficient start from Bryce Elder creates a lot of aimless searching.
It likely didn't help either that the lineup was questionable from the start. Ozzie Albies was batting leadoff despite not statistically batting well when penciled into the top of the order. Stuart Fairchild being in the starting lineup went as well as expected - he went 0-for-2.
Alex Verdugo finally came in and then managed to start his pinch-hitting spot in an 0-1 count. He wasn't in the box in time. He ultimately stuck out despite only fanning at two pitches.
It's harder to win too when the heart of the order goes hitless. Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson and Sean Murphy went a combined 0-for-10 with a couple walks.
Here are the following situations that went to waste:
- First inning: Runners on first and second with one out
- Second inning: Leadoff walk
- Eighth inning: Runners on first and second with one out
- Ninth inning: tying run on second
The opportunities were there. Something about going on the road just makes this slightly more difficult than when in the comfort of Truist Park.
Now, instead of having the chance to get above .500 on Saturday, they now have to win the next to games just to get back home at .500. The goaline keeps moving.
The Braves look to inch closer to .500 again on Saturday. AJ Smith-Shawver takes the mound against Andrew Heany. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.