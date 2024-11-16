AL East Team Reportedly Talking with Braves Free Agent Max Fried
Atlanta Braves free agent starting pitcher Max Fried is reported to be “talking” with the Boston Red Sox. The word came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan when he sat down and joined the Cespedes Family BBQ’s Bar-B-Chat.
Along with Fried, the Red Sox are also in talks with starting pitcher Blake Snell.
It’s not the first time hearing the Red Sox were in on Fried. Less than a week ago, a report from MLB Insider Jon Heyman that they, along with fellow AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, were in on the 30-year-old lefty.
Along with the AL East teams, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are reported to be going in on Fried.
The Braves have long been considered eliminated from the Max Fried sweepstakes. Even before the season ended, writers were naming fits for him and not including the Braves.
The most recent news related to Fried and the Braves was when they extended a qualifying offer his way on Nov. 4. This would be a one-year, $21.05 million a season. Fried has until Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. to make his decision - he’s expected to reject it.
Barring a crazy turn of events, it’s seen as a done deal that this eight-year era of Braves baseball is now over.
In 2024, Fried had a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts with a 1.16 WHIP, a 128 ERA+ and 166 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched. He’s made two All-Star appearances, taken home three Gold Gloves and was the Cy Young runner-up in 2022.
He’s had a major-league-best 2.81 ERA over the past five seasons as well.
Fried’s contract is projected to be around six years and could push past the $170 million mark.