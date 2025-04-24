Angels DFA Former Braves World Series Champion Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels have designated for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson for assignment, according to the team's transaction page. The move comes as part of a shuffle the Angels are making to their pitching staff.
Anderson had seven appearances for the Angels. He allowed 12 earned runs (11.57 ERA) over 9 1/3 innings pitched and had a .386 opponent's average and a 2.57 WHIP.
The last six or weeks have not been kind to the 26-year-old right hander. He went from being projected to be in the Braves roation to being traded to being DFA'd.
Anderson started the 2025 calender with the Braves in Spring Training. He had a solid 2.25 ERA and .119 opponent's average in 20 innings pitched, but other stats showed glarring issues. He had a command problem, walking as many batters as innings pitched. He stuggled to throw more than 50% of his pitches for strikes.
The Braves opted to trade him to the Angels for José Suarez March 23. Suarez has since been DFA'd too. When Scott Blewett was acquired on Sunday, his removal from the 40-man roster was the corresponding move to make room.
Suarez pitched decently for the Braves in his short time with the staff. He had a 2.45 ERAin three appearances. He gave the Braves two long relief outings and a scoreless inning on top of that. However, he struggled with baserunners, having a 1.36 WHIP.
With both sides of this trade being ultimately off their team's 40-man rosters, it's officially a wash. Both sides chose to wipe their hands clean and made room for another option.
To Braves fans, Anderson will always hold a place in their hearts for his world in brining a World Series to Atlanta. During the World Series run, he had a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts, includinga scoreless startin the World Series.