Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio Elects Free Agency
Infielder Cavan Biggio’s extremely brief time with the Atlanta Braves is over. It was reported on Friday that he has elected free agency.
We hardly knew ya. No, really. He played in four games for the Braves. If you were busy that week, there was a chance you missed him entirely.
Those four games were also rather uneventful. He had five plate appearances, so he only had one game with multiple trips to the plate, and the result was a single base knock.
Atlanta was simply another stop during a journeyman season. After being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on June 7, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers. After 44 games, he was released and signed by the rival San Francisco Giants on Aug. 23. He never appeared in a game for the Giants. Biggio was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 7.
He was meant to help be a reinforcement during a string of injuries, but he didn’t contribute much in the end. It doesn’t seem that likely that the Braves will re-sign him, so his services will be heading elsewhere for 2025.
Biggio has played six seasons in MLB. Originally meant to be part of a next generation of hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays that are the sons of star players - along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - it just never panned out for him.
He has slashed .225/.341/.379 with 52 home runs and 186 RBIs. Sixteen of those home runs came in his rookie season - where he finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Spotrac projects that Biggio can get $6 million a year on the open market. While that’s a small contract, it’s not worth it for the Braves when they need the money for other contracts.