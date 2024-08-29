Braves' Chris Sale Adds to Cy Young Resume, Makes Team History
Chris Sale was masterful once again in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. He pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six. He threw a season-high 109 pitches.
Sale got into trouble in his sixth and final frame. However, he was able to tighten up and escape while allowing just the one run.
“I think sometimes in those situations, I kind of rear back a little bit more and try to keep it there, especially in a close game,” Sale said.
Those are the kind of innings that show your worth and build your case for the Cy Young.
“He pitched his rear off,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s why he’s the frontrunner for the Cy Young because that’s not the first time he’s done that...he’s unbelievable when he gets his back to the wall like that.”
Sale also made some team history in his outing. He set the record for most strikeouts in a season by a lefty with his 193rd strikeout - he finished the game with 197. The record was held by Hall of Famer Tom Glavine since 1991 - 33 years. Before that, Boston Braves legend Warren Spahn held the record with 190.
Not too bad of company to be in when listing off Braves lefties. However, Sale chose not to let history get in his way of getting his job done.
“I do appreciate that. I know some of the guys who’ve been in this organization, and I have a lot of respect for those guys,” Sale said after the game. “But at the same time, I’ve got a job to do. Whoever I’m pitching against next doesn’t give a damn about any of that. They’re coming for me, so again, I appreciate it, but I’ve still got some work to do.”
Sale lowered his season ERA to 2.58, which still leads the league. He also leads the league in strikeouts and wins (15). He’s still in the driver’s seat for the Cy Young and Triple Crown.
At this point, there’s no doubt he’s bounced back.
“Expectations are really big right now because he’s been doing that. You expect him to do well because he has been,” Snitker said. “This is not a small sample anymore.”