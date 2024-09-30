Atlanta Braves Clinch Trip to Postseason
The Atlanta Braves have clinched their ticket to the 2024 MLB Postseason. They beat the New York Mets in game two of the Monday doubleheader, the final game of the season, to seal the deal.
There is October baseball to be played.
Pop the champagne. Enjoy the moment. It took overcoming a lot of obstacles to get to this moment.
Injuries piled up and the offense struggled. Yet, they found a way. No Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley or Spencer Strider? No problem in the end, apparently.
Even on the final day of the season, they had to overcome struggles that embodied their season.
In game one of the doubleheader, they blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth and ultimately lost 8-7. Then, Chris Sale is unavailable due to back spasms.
A roller coaster of events played out.
Just for an added bonus, it rained in the middle of the makeup doubleheader that was rescheduled due to a hurricane. You can’t make this stuff up.
But everything clicked. Grant Holmes came in and delivered four perfect innings to start the game. This came just a day after he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals the day before. The bullpen followed it up with five scoreless innings. Not a bad way to make up for earlier in the day.
In the winning effort at the plate, Gio Urshela drove in Jorge Soler in the bottom of the second to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Marcell Ozuna drove in two more in the bottom of the seventh to cap off scoring.
The Braves have the tiebreaker over the Mets, so they finish with the second Wild Card. They willll head to San Diego to face the Padres. Game one is on Tuesday. They’re turning around jumping right into playoff action.
First pitch for game one is scheduled for 8:38 EDT.