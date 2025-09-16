Braves Determine Doubleheader Starter in Shuffle of Pitching Staff
The Atlanta Braves made sweeping changes to the pitching staff on Tuesday ahead of their next game against the Nationals.
They announced Tuesday morning that they have selected left-hander José Suarez to the major league roster and recalled right-hander Nathan Wiles.
Suarez will start Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, which has a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Chris Sale is penciled in to start the second game, which is slated for 6:45 p.m.
In corresponding moves, they optioned right-handers Connor Seabold and Alexis Díaz to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, to make room on the roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.
Suarez came to the Braves organization back in March in a trade that sent Ian Anderson to the Angels. Since then, Anderson returned to the organization and both spent time as teammates with Triple-A Gwinnett.
He last pitched for the Braves on April 10. He was designated for assignment, and he accepted an outright assignment to Gwinnett.
In three appearances, he has a 2.45 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched. He gave the Braves up to three innings of work in his outings, but has since worked up to a starter’s workload.
He’s given up to six innings pitched this season.
Wiles can also provide the Braves with innings during the doubleheader. He’s been a starting pitcher virtually the entire season with Gwinnett. He’s been called up a handful of times this season, but he’s only seen action once.
In 25 appearances, 19 starts, for Gwinnett, he has a 3.04 ERA across 112 2/3 innings pitched.
When there is a guarantee that 18 innings will be played, the guys who can get you innings are the ones you’ll need most to avoid exhausting the bullpen.
Seabold has been back and forth from the minors for the Braves this season. He’s been sharp at times, but he heads back to Triple-A after allowing two earned runs on Monday without recording an out.
Díaz has made three appearances for the Braves since being picked up off waivers earlier this month. After a rocky team debut, allowing four runs, three earned, he’s pitched two scoreless outings.
The pitchers who have the options and can make room for the fresh arms are typically the ones the Braves will opt for first.
The Braves took the first game of their series with the Nationals Monday night, winning 11-3 in an offensive onslaught. After the doubleheader on Tuesday, there will be a series finale on Wednesday afternoon.