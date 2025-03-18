Atlanta Braves Flip Lefty Reliever to Los Angeles Angels
The Atlanta Braves announced a late-night trade with a familiar offseason partner. They’re shipping off left-handed reliever Angel Perdomo to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Groundhog Day was Feb. 2, but looks like it's showing its effects on St. Patrick's Day this year.
Yet another move has been made between these two clubs. The Braves led off the offseason by trading Jorge Soler to the Angels in exchange for pitcher right-handed Griffin Canning. He was non-tendered by the Braves less than a month later. The Braves then acquired right-hander Davis Daniel in exchange for minor league left-hander Mitch Farris.
While not a trade, catcher Travis d’Arnaud notably signed a two-year, $12 million deal after the Braves declined his $8 million option.
Perdomo had been in the Braves organization since he was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in November 2024. He missed all of last season with a left elbow injury. So far in Spring Training, he has a 2.16 ERA across eight appearances. His last four appearances have been scoreless.
He never appeared for the team in a regular-season game.
Before this move, there was the possibility that he could take over for AJ Minter in the back end of the bullpen.
This move gave MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reason to believe that AJ Smith-Shawver could be the fifth starter in the rotation to start the season with Ian Anderson potentially heading to the bullpen as a long reliever. However, he didn’t elaborate on why.
With Spencer Strider expected to make a return to the rotation by the end of next month, Anderson, or Grant Holmes since he was also projected to start the season in the rotation, was likely heading to the bullpen.
A potential justification for this logic could be that since Smith-Shawver is ready, that provides another effective option along with Anderson and Holmes. Perdomo can be moved in that case.
Even then, the Braves flipping Perdomo means that there is still a hole to be filled. All three names mentioned are right-handers and Perdomo is a lefty. Then again, this is assuming this supposed hole is addressed at all.