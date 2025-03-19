Atlanta Braves Get Injury Boost From Jurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves will be getting offseason outfielder acquisition Jurickson Profar back in the lineup on Thursday. According to The Athletic’s David O’Brien, he will play in the remaining Spring Training game.
Profar has been out since March 8. He landed awkwardly on his left hand on a diving play. The initial presumption is that it’s a jammed wrist. However, the results of a CT scan revealed that he only had a bone bruise. He was expected to be back for Opening Day after these results came in.
The Braves signed Profar this offseason to a three-year, $42 million deal. He’s coming off a career year at age 31 that saw him earn his first All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award. He finished his breakout season with a .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.
In six Spring Training games, Profar has been hitting .167 with a .706 OPS, no home runs and no RBIs. He has been batting at the top of the lineup during Spring Training. Unless that is changed on Thursday, it can be presumed that will remain the same when he is back.
This positive update will allow the Braves to roll with the plan they had heading into Spring Training. Profar will star in left field and Michael Harris II will patrol center field as he has been since he came into the league. Meanwhile, it is still expected that Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz will man right field until Ronald Acuña Jr returns. That is expected to be around May, but that could change at any time.
So far, the Braves have mostly dodged the injury bug. Catcher Sean Murphy is out with a cracked rib but is expected to be back shortly after the season starts. Third baseman Austin Riley had a scare with another hit by pitch to the hand, but he returned after a couple days.