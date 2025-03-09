Braves Given Huge Sigh of Relief with Jurickson Profar Update
The Atlanta Braves can exhale after the latest update on all-star outfielder Jurickson Profar. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Profar's CT scan revealed only a bone bruise. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day March 27.
Profar, naturally, will not be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup in Fort Myers against the Boston Red Sox. There is no word as to when he will resume normal activities.
Profar was removed from Saturday’s Spring Training against the Pittsburgh Pirates after he landed awkwardly on his left hand on a diving play. The initial presumption is that it’s a jammed wrist. That has been cleared up.
His X-Rays were negative and flew back up to Atlanta for the CT scan.
After last season’s barrage of injuries, it’s understandable why many automatically fear the worst. However, this time around, a crisis has been avoided.
The Braves signed Profar this offseason to a three-year, $42 million deal. He’s coming off a career year at age 31 that saw him earn his first All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award. He finished his breakout season with a .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.
In six Spring Training games, Profar has been hitting .167 with a .706 OPS, no home runs and no RBIs.
The Braves will already be without Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the season as a result of an ACL tear suffer back in May he is still recovering from. Should meet the expectation of an Opening Day return, Profar will take his usual spot in left field. Michael Harris II will patrol center field and Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz are expected to platoon in right field to start the season.
They will also be without their starting catcher, Sean Murphy, to start the season. He is already out with a cracked rib.