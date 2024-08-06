Atlanta Braves get Injury Boost from Michael Harris II
The Atlanta Braves gave a long-awaited update on the return of a key player in the lineup. Outfielder Michael Harris II will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple-A Gwinnett.
One of the reasons the Braves weren’t as aggressive at the trade deadline this season is because they knew Harris would return. Getting him back in the lineup is just as good as a deadline acquisition.
Harris has been out since mid-June when he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was initially on the 10-Day Injured List as he did light exercises to work his way back.
However, he was transferred to the 60-day on July 24 to add space on the roster when it was clear he needed more time. After all, a Grade 2 strain means there’s a partial tear.
In 67 games before heading to the Injured List, Harris was batting .250 with a .653 OPS, five home runs and 20 RBIs. He had been having a down year compared to his first two seasons in the big leagues. However, once back to full health, we might see his usual self.
In his first two seasons, the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year batted .295 with an .828 OPS and averaged 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Once he returns, the Braves will get back a key bat and a strong outfield glove. He’ll likely return to center field upon return. Jarred Kelenic has been manning center field in his place. He’ll likely slide back over to left field, where he has played 48 games this season. The Braves will have to decide what role Eddie Rosario will take on as they rearrange the lineup and roster.
With the addition of Jorge Soler, Harris likely won’t bat leadoff like he was post Acuña injury. Expect him to slide back into the second spot like he did while Acuña was still in the lineup once his rehab assignment is complete.