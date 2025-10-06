Braves-Related Immaculate Grid Answers for Oct. 6
There’s a good chance you’re at work looking to kill a few minutes between meetings. If you’re checking this page, there is a good chance you’re using Immaculate Grid to bridge the time.
We got you covered from an Atlanta Braves standpoint. While not every answer is about Atlanta, we can still provide some former Braves who can answer your questions.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of some answers that can help you fill out the rest of your grid. If you want to open the Immaculate Grid page, assuming you might not have it open, click here.
Threw a No-Hitter and Had a 6 WAR Season
There are a couple of options you could roll with for this one. Also, please not that this is bWAR, since that is what Immaculate Grid uses.
Phil Niekro had seven seasons with at least a 6 WAR, and threw his lone no-hitter on Aug. 5, 1973. Cy Young just made the cut by pitching part of his final season in 1911 with the Boston Rustlers (one year before changing their name to the Braves).
Warren Spahn threw two no-hitters in his 21-year career and had four seasons where he had at least a 6 WAR.
These are some options many won’t think of off the top of their heads, so you’re likely to get a good rarity score with these options.
Played for the Blue Jays and Athletics
This is probably one of the more common options that will be guessed. But if you just want to fill the grid, go with Josh Donaldson, who played for the Braves in 2019.
If you want another less obvious pick, you can always roll with journeyman Edwin Jackson, who pitched for both the A’s and Blue Jays after his short stint with the Braves in 2015. Jackson is also helpful for the Dodgers and Athletics option.
Played for the Blue Jays and Astros
Go with Octavio Dotel. The man who pitched just nine games for the Braves in 2007 pitched for five seasons with the Astros and one for the Blue Jays.
Dotel also makes for an option for the A’s and Blue Jays as well, in case you opted for a different answer.
Played for the Dodgers and Athletics
This one took some digging, but a former Braves pitcher who played for both the Dodgers and Athletics was uncovered. Right-hander and former Twitter legend Brandon McCarthy pitched for the A’s for two seasons and three for the Dodgers. This one should net you a good rarity score, too.