Braves Shortstop Jersey Swaps with Fellow Atlanta Star
As one Atlanta sports season comes to an end and another gets ready to kick off, a chance for worlds to collide came about at Truist Park.
Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, both originally from South Korea, swapped jerseys ahead of Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.
Koo threw out the first pitch ahead of the game with the Falcons set to kick off their season on Sunday.
Between the two players, you have a Gold Glove, a Pro Bowl appearances, MVP votes, a First Team All-Sun Belt nod and 12 combined years of experience playing in the four major North American sports.
While Koo has been a mainstay in Atlanta sports since 2019, Kim is brand new to the scene. The former Padres and Rays shortstop was claimed off waivers on Monday and made his team debut on Tuesday.
So far, so good. He had a multi-hit game in his debut and followed it up with a home run, the first by a Braves shortstop this season in his second game. Including the sac-fly he had on Friday, he has 12% of all RBIs from Braves shortstops this season (33).
Keep this in mind, he's the sixth man to play the position and the fifth to start it this season. He became the starting shortstop out of the gate and is looking poised to keep at least for the rest of the season.
Next year will be up to him, as he has a player option at $16 million price tag he can exercise.