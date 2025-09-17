Braves Pitching Prospect Cracks MLB.com Top 100 List at No. 99
Atlanta Braves No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie just crept his way into MLB.com's top 100 prospects list, coming in at No. 99. The team now has two top-100 prospects, the other being their top prospect, Cam Caminiti, coming in at No. 76.
It marks the return of the Braves having multiple top-100 prospects. Drake Baldwin started the season on the list, but quickly graduated from his prospect status. He was ranked No. 64, and Caminiti was ranked No. 89 at the time.
Ritchie makes his way onto the list as his first full, healthy season in professional baseball winds down. He started his season in High-A Rome and has risen through the ranks to reach Triple-A Gwinnett.
As soon as next season, he's being projected to get a crack at the Major League rotation.
In 25 starts this season across three levels of the minors, he has a 2.61 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP across 134 2/3 innings pitched. In 10 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, he has a 2.98 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander was the starter for the National League this season during the All-Star Futures Game and also started the Braves' Spring Breakout game, a prospect showcase game that takes place during Spring Training.
Ritchie recently received the honor of International League pitcher of the week. He's picked up a nice collection of accolades for himself during that time, and this new ranking is the latest addition.
Last season, he was taking the time to build back up after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and this year, he got to go in healthy and at full force.
The results have rewarded him as a top up-and-coming product.
He has a chance to be the next young arm to join the Braves' rotation. At least one arm has established himself each season of late. Spencer Schwellenbach did so in 2024, while Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver (before he suffered a season-ending injury) did it this season.
Ritchie will likely join the Braves next year, down in North Port, Fla., next season. He's yet to pitch in a Spring Training game in his career, but that time could be coming soon. It could be his moment that earns him a spot in the rotation, like it did for Smith-Shawver, or it puts him on the wider radar for a potential call-up later on.