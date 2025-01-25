Two Atlanta Braves Prospects Crack MLB.com's Top 100
The Atlanta Braves had two prospects crack MLB.com’s top 100 prospects for 2025. Catcher Drake Baldwin is ranked No. 63 and left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti is ranked No. 89.
While the top 30 prospects per team haven’t been released yet for 2025, it can be presumed that Baldwin is the Braves' top prospect and Caminiti is their second.
Baldwin’s standout 2024 Triple-A stint put him on the map. He came in at No. 53 in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects last week, and the publication also named him the Braves’ top prospect and their Minor League Player of the Year.
MLB Network ranked him seventh in their top-10 catching prospects ahead of 2025.
The catching prospect batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs during his 2024 Triple-A stint. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
Then, he dominated in the Arizona Fall League. He had a .942 OPS over 13 AFL games and then represented Team USA in the Premier12 tournament in Mexico and Japan.
Baseball America ranked AJ Smith-Shawver No. 83 but didn’t rank Caminiti. It’s the inverse for MLB.com. They like the recent first-round pick more than the 22-year-old prospect who has pitched a handful of MLB games.
Caminiti has pitched in one professional game since being drafted. In a three-inning start, he allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out four.
According to his prospect bio, the Braves signed him for $3.56 million, the full amount that can be given for that spot (24th overall) in the draft.
The 17-year-old has a fastball that sits between 93 to 95 mph but can reach 98. His fastball is rated a 60 on the 20 to 80 Scale, which is considered plus stuff. His overall rating as well as his slider and change up were rated a 55, which is above average.
Baldwin is expected to reach the Majors this upcoming season, and Caminiti is expected to arrive in 2028.