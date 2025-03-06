Two Braves Pitching Prospects Highlight Spring Breakout Game Roster
Two notable Atlanta Braves prospects are announced to be on the Spring Breakout game roster. It’s reported that they will pitch in the game on Sunday, March 16.
Right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie (No. 8 prospect) and Garrett Baumann (No. 9 prospect) will appear in the game.
Sources indicate that it’s likely Ritchie will get the start and Baumann will likely be the second pitcher in.
In 12 appearances spread across three levels of the minors last season - and coming off a recovery from Tommy John surgery - Ritchie had a 2.90 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a .213 opponent’s average and 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
Baseball America named him as a prime candidate to breakout this upcoming season.
His slider is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, which is considered plus stuff. Its velocity sits in the low 80s. His changeup is rated a 55, which is above average.
The Braves selected Ritchie with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft.
Baumann reached High-A Rome during the 2024 season. He made one appearance there after 19 with Single-A Augusta. With the GreenJackets, Baumann had a 3.42 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a .241 opponent’s average and 84 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched. In his lone High-A appearances, he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits, no walks and struck out five.
The Braves selected Baumann in the fourth round of the 2023 amateur draft.
The Braves will host the Detroit Tigers in North Port for the second annual Spring Breakout game. The intention of these games is to feature the top prospects for the fans and scouts to see in action. According to MLB.com, 71 of the top 100 prospects in 2024 participated in these games.
The series of games begin March 13, and the Braves' bout with the Tigers will lead off the final day. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Here is the complete Spring Breakout roster for the Braves:
Pitchers
- Rolddy Munoz, right-handed, No. 22
- Ian Mejia, right-handed, No. 25
- Adam Maier, Rright-handedHP, No. 28
- Elison Joseph, right-handed, No. 29
- Shay Schanaman, right-handed, NR
- Luis Vargas, right-handed, NR
- Cory Wall, RHP, NR
Catchers
- Nick Montgomery, catcher (No. 24)
- Mac Guscette, catcher,
- Adam Zebrowski, catcher
Infielders
- John Gil, shortstop/third baseman (No. 14)
- David McCabe, third baseman/first baseman, No. 19
- Drew Compton, third baseman
- Cal Conley, shortstop
- Lizandro Espinoza, shortstop
- Will Verdung, second baseman
- Luke Waddell, shortstop
Outfielders
- Luis Guanipa (No. 15)
- Carlos D. Rodriguez (No. 30)
- Owen Carey
- Eric Hartman
- Ethan Workinger