Atlanta Braves Linked to 'Cluster' of High School Prospects in MLB Draft
As the 2024 MLB Draft nears, the Atlanta Braves' top targets appear to be emerging - and the list includes several highly touted high school arms.
In The Athletic's latest mock draft, the Braves selected Alabama commitment and Oxford High School (Ala.) shortstop Carter Johnson at No. 24 overall, but draft insider Keith Law added a plethora of additional names to monitor for Atlanta's first-round choice.
"I’ve heard them with the cluster of high school pitchers in play anywhere from here to the top of the second round — (Ryan) Sloan, Kash Mayfield, (William) Schmidt, and particularly Braylon Doughty," Law wrote.
The Braves are "also a possible fit" for another shortstop in Kellon Lindsey, who attended Hardee High School in Wauchula, Fla. and went No. 22 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in Law's mock. Lindsey is currently committed to the Florida Gators.
Lindsey and Johnson both have plus hit tools, with Lindsey, a former high school quarterback, also boasting elite run times. Johnson boasts a smooth lefty swing but may ultimately have to transition to second or third base as he ages, according to MLB Pipeline.
Sloan, another name mentioned by Law, went No. 23 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also have interest in Schmidt. Neither Mayfield nor Doughty found landing spots in the opening frame of Law's projections.
Schmidt and Sloan, both right-handed pitchers, have big arms, running their fastball up to 99 while sitting in the mid-to-high-90s.
Doughty, a righty, and Mayfield, a lefty, have topped 97, but both have impressive off-speed stuff, with Doughty throwing potential plus sliders and curveballs while Mayfield has an "advanced" changeup, per MLB Pipeline.
As for college prospects, Law said the Braves haven't been linked to many.
"Atlanta might be Brecht’s floor," Law wrote. "Beyond Brecht, I haven’t heard them specifically with any college guys."
Brecht went No. 20 overall to the Blue Jays in Law's mock draft. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has immense physical tools and stuff that drew comparisons to Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes.
"When he's on, Brecht's fastball and slider are comparable to those of Paul Skenes," writes MLB Pipeline. "He can sit at 96-99 mph and touch 101 with his heater, which has explosive running action and superior shape to Skenes' fastball, though Brecht doesn't locate his nearly as well.
"All that said, his best pitch is a slider that parks at 87-89 mph and peaks at 91 with plenty of horizontal and vertical action."
Since general manager Alex Anthopoulos's first draft in 2018, the Braves have selected three high school arms - Carter Stewart (2018), Owen Murphy (2022) and JR Ritchie (2022 supplemental) - and five collegiates, including a trio of arms and a pair of bats.
Which direction will Anthopoulos and the Braves go this summer? The lean appears to be the high school route - but the answer will come Sunday.