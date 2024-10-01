Atlanta Braves Need to Sweep Wild Card Series, Avoid Facing Dylan Cease
The Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff spot in a year many counted them out due to injuries and an inconsistent offense.
However, the celebration must be short-lived as they must turn around and head to San Diego to face the Padres in the NL Wild Card series. The trip out West must start with fury, as the Padres' best pitcher, Dylan Cease, is scheduled to pitch Game 3 and has been a nightmare for the Braves.
Cease boasts a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA with 22 strikeouts in three career appearances against Atlanta. In his last outing against the Braves on July 13, he struck out 11 in six innings pitched and only allowed one hit.
Part of the Padres’ ace motivation could be that he is a Milton, Georgia native who grew up as a Braves fan.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos tried to trade for him last offseason. Still, he claimed he couldn't afford to acquire Cease in a January interview with Atlanta’s local sports radio station 93.7 FM The Fan.
“We already tried, we tried, too expensive,” Anthopoulous said to fans at Braves Fest at Truist Park as they held up cell phones behind the media booth pleading for him to trade for then-Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.
The bottom line is this: The urgency for manager Brian Snitker’s club must sweep the Padres. Going into Game 3 against one of the league’s best pitcher, possibly without your own ace, is playing with fire. It will be tough, but Atlanta must produce against San Diego’s first two probable starters.
On Tuesday, they will face right-hander Michael King, who has a 2.15 ERA in the second half of the season. King looks forward to the matchup and is aware of Atlanta’s situation.
“I know the Braves just went through a crazy day,” King said. “We’re hoping to give them a little bit more craziness.”
In Game 2 on Wednesday night, the Padres will have right-hander Joe Musgrove on the bump. He is the ‘weak link’ of the team's announced starters in this series with a 3.88 ERA.
The Braves need to get to these arms and avoid Cease in a winner-take-all Game 3.
Game one will take place on Tuesday night in San Diego. First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. EDT. The Braves have not annouced who will face King.