Atlanta Braves Non-Tender Five Players, Making Them Free Agents
The Atlanta Braves announced their non-tender candidates. They have opted not to offer these players contracts for next season and they will head to free agency.
The non-tendered players are right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr, Right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas, Right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa and outfielder Ramón Laureano.
Canning was acquired by the Braves less than 30 days ago when they traded designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels. According to Spotrac, Canning was estimated to make $5.4 million next season. After having a 5.19 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts) last season, the Braves decided he was not going to be a rotation option and cut him loose. The Soler trade is officially a masterclass salary dump.
Kerr made 10 appearances for the Braves in his first and, now officially, his only season with the team. He had a 5.64 ERA in those appearances and had a less-than-stellar 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was projected to make $800,000 next season.
Salinas was claimed off waivers from the then Oakland A’s on Nov. 1. He was previously a top-30 prospect in the Braves organization before being shipped off to the A’s in the Sean Murhpy trade. They must have had second thoughts and decided to let him go once again. He was projected to make $800,000 next season.
Ynoa is a former Braves prospect who continued to battle injuries over the past few seasons. His last appearance with the club was on April 18, 2022. His longest run with the Braves was his 18 appearances in 2021. It was time to move on, and this was the prime opportunity. He was projected to make $825,000 next season.
Laureano was a midseason acquisition amid the building number of injuries last season. He was by far the best pickup. After arriving in Atlanta, he slashed .296/.327/.505 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. He’s projected to make $6.37 million next season. While not a pricy contract by any means, the Braves have decided that money is better spent elsewhere this offseason. If they didn’t already have Jarred Kelenic and Eli White - (two non-tender candidates that are implied to be sticking around - they might have been more inclined to keep him. This could be a sign they still have faith in Kelenic or plan to make another move with the extra money this offseason. Time will tell.