Atlanta Braves Claim Former Prospect Off Waivers From Athletics
The Atlanta Braves annouced they have claimed right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas from the Oakland Athletics.
Long time fans familiar with the Braves farm system might recognize his name. He was in their minor league system from 2019 to 2022. He was shipped off to the A's organization as part of the Sean Murphy trade ahead of the 2023 season.
At the time, he was ranked at the Braves No. 18 prospect. The highest he made it up the pipeline before the trade was to High-A Rome - where he had a 4.11 ERA in 20 starts.
He reached Triple-A during the 2024 season, getting knocked around in his two appearances. He allowed seven earned runs across 6 1/3 innings (9.95 ERA)
Ahead of the regular season, he made two appearances with the Athletics during Spring Training. He piched four scoreless innings allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.
The A's must have seen enough and don't see him a good piece to tag along to the temprary move to Sacramento.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano tweeted that Salinas had "promising strikeout numbers" when he was in the Braves organization.
"This could be a good one for Atlanta," he added.
With another player put on waivers, the Sean Murphy trade continues to look more like a win in favor of the Braves. Pitcher Freddy Tarnok (DFA'd) and catcher Manny Piña (released) are already no longer with the organization. Tarnok, along with Salinas was a top prospect in the Braves system.
Either the Athletics have been that poor at developing their talent, or the Braves knew exactly who to flip to acquire Murphy.
Salinas isn't likely to break camp with the big league club next season, but maybe he'll make an appearances in North Port this spring as a non-roster invitee.
The Braves also have a way of making the most of their talent. Maybe now that he's back with his original team, he might get closer to being the valued prospect he originally was.