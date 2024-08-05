Atlanta Braves Place All-Star Pitcher on Injured List
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves' no-good, very-bad injury luck continued Monday afternoon, as Atlanta placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list.
The 30-year-old López is dealing with right forearm inflammation. His spot on the injured list is backdated to Aug. 2, according to the Braves' release. In correspondence, Atlanta recalled right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett.
López has not pitched since July 28, when he left his start against the New York Mets after just three innings of no-run ball. He has not thrown a bullpen since departing the mound at Citi Field.
A native of the Dominican Republic, López has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Atlanta. He holds a 7-4 record with a 2.06 earned-run average across 19 starts, boasting 102 strikeouts in 104.2 innings pitched.
López's placement on the injured list comes one day after the Braves welcomed back fellow All-Star pitcher Max Fried, who allowed seven runs in 3.1 innings against the Marlins. The veteran southpaw bypassed a rehab start after missing two weeks with left forearm neuritis.
With López now out of the mix, the Braves have several different avenues they can go down in the rotation. Fried, All-Star Chris Sale, rookie Spencer Schwellenbach and veteran Charlie Morton all remain, and filling the fifth spot is a situation Atlanta has been in plenty of times this season.
Elder, an All-Star in 2023 has been rocky over the past 12 months, is coming off a strong start against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, allowing one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings. Atlanta has also received quality innings from Grant Holmes, who made his first two MLB starts this past week.
Then, there's a plethora of arms currently in Atlanta's minor league system, including rehabbing righty Ian Anderson, who tossed five innings of two-run ball last Thursday.
López is eligible to be activated Aug. 17, but as the Braves aim to trim their deficit to the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillips, they'll need more work from proverbial super subs -- as they have received for much of the season.