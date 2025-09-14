Braves Place Outfielder on IL, Bring Up Infielder
The Atlanta Braves brought back up a position player in the wake of an injury. They announced they have selected infielder Luke Williams to the Major League roster, so he’s back on the active and 40-man roster.
In a corresponding move, they announced that outfielder Jake Fraley is heading to the 10-day injured list, backdated to Sept. 11, with a strained right oblique muscle.
Williams was designated for assignment earlier this month and accepted an assignment to Triple-A to stay in the organization.
He has played in 44 games for the Braves this season. In 33 plate appearances, he batted .133 with a .382 OPS with no home runs and five RBIs. His numbers in Triple-A are similar this season, but he's been stronger with Gwinnett in the past.
With an open spot for another position player, the Braves opted to bring back familiar depth.
Yes, since it’s been a running gag, the Braves added bullpen depth too. In defense of continuing the gag, he pitched well when given the chance.
Meanwhile, Fraley likely sees his season coming to an end. They backdated his time on the injured list to give him the race track to try and make it back, but oblique injuries take time to heal, and there are about two weeks left in the season.
During his short time in Atlanta, he’s been a solid option at the plate from the perspective of simply getting on base. He’s batted .304 with a .333 on-base percentage in 24 plate appearances for the Braves.
He’s been penciled into the lineup a handful of times, but he’s mainly come in late in games as a pinch hitter or a defensive substitution.
The Braves head into Sunday looking to salvage a game in their series with the Houston Astros.
Joey Wentz (5.61 ERA) and Framber Valdez (3.42 ERA) will go toe to toe. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. EDT.