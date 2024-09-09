Atlanta Braves Place Travis d'Arnaud on Paternity List, Call Up Catcher
The Atlanta Braves have announced that Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the paternity list. In a corresponding move, they called up catcher Chadwick Tromp to fill in in the meantime.
Hey, at least it’s a happy reason that d’Arnaud is out. He won’t be out very long either. The longest player can stay on the paternity list for a minimum of one game and a maximum of three. So, he could be back as soon as Tuesday, the start of the Nationals series in Washington, or as late as Thursday, the series finale.
In 90 games this season, d’Arnaud is batting .245 with a .762 OPS, 16 home runs and 46 RBIs.
Odds are Sean Murphy will just start all three games, if d'Arnaud is even gone for that many, with Tromp ready and waiting in case something happens.
In 19 games at the big league level this season, Tromp has batted .250 with a .624 OPS with no home runs and six RBIs.
Some are probably wondering why they aren’t calling up top-catching prospect Drake Baldwin. While he’s been playing very well in Triple-A, batting .297 with a .871 OPS with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 67 Triple-A games this year, he’s not on the 40-man roster. That would require designating someone for assignment (DFA), and the Braves clearly aren’t interested in doing that for three games.
If he already was on the 40-man, that would be a different story.
Austin Riley was on the paternity list back in July, and he only missed one game. That could give us an idea of how much d’Arnaud will take advantage of potential time off, but we’ll find out.
The Braves return to action on Monday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds for a one-off make-up game. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.