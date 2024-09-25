Atlanta Braves Latest Playoff Odds After Big Win Over New York Mets
The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-1 on Tuesday to gain significant ground in the Wild Card race. They were also given a huge break later in the night when the Arizona Diamondbacks were throttled by the San Francisco Giants 11-0.
Entering Wednesday, they sit a game back of the Mets and a half-game back of the Diamondbacks. The Mets hold the second wild card by a game and the DBacks hold the third wild card by half a game. Both the Mets and Diamondbacks are also separated by a half game.
The Braves and Diamondbacks are even in the loss column. This means the Braves are in the driver’s seat to at least tie them in the standings. They don’t have to rely on Arizona losing. All the Braves have to do is keep winning, and they’re guaranteed to catch up.
Skyrocketing Chances Overnight
The Braves’ playoff odds got a significant bump in a single night. According to FanGraphs, their chances of making the playoffs went from 46.9% on Monday to 69.9% on Wednesday.
The oddsmakers like their chances a lot more too. FanDuel placed the Braves odds to make the playoffs at -230 and not to make the playoffs at +172. This means they are seen as more likely to make the playoffs than miss. This is a change from having plus odds before the start of the Mets series.
FanDuel also removed the ability to bet on who wins the sixth seed (aka the third Wild Card) entirely after Tuesday night. The race is now that close.
The Braves have near full control of their destiny with the odds going further in their favor.
What Scenarios Can Happen Next?
If the Braves win, they’re all tied up with the Mets in the standings. That part is plain and simple. It gets crazier if the Diamondbacks lose. The Braves would leapfrog Arizona and be tied with the Mets for the second Wild Card by half a game.
If Arizona wins AND the Braves win, the Diamondbacks take back the second Wild Card, but the Braves and Mets are tied for the third Wild Card.
If the Braves lose, they better hope the DBacks lose too. The Mets will lead by two games again. If the DBacks also win in this scenario, the Braves are back where they were on Tuesday morning with two fewer games to play.
The Braves look to take the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mets on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. with Cy Young frontrunner Chris Sale on the mound against David Peterson.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks continue their series with the Giants. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EDT. Zac Gallen takes on Mason Black.